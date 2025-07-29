The Salvation Army to hold backpack supply drive for students
Published 11:13 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025
The Salvation Army will hold a backpack supply drive this weekend to help students “walk into their first day of school feeling prepared and confident.”
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army Thrift Store parking lot, 922 N. Central Avenue, Medford.
“Something as simple as a backpack and basic supplies can change how a child feels about learning. We’re asking the community to rally together to make that possible,” Major Jonnette Mulch, Jackson County coordinator for The Salvation Army, said in a news release.
Most-needed items include:
- New backpacks (all sizes)
- Notebooks and binders
- Pencils, pens, and markers
- Crayons and colored pencils
- Glue sticks and scissors
There also will be prizes and popcorn, the release said.