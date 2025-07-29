The Salvation Army to hold backpack supply drive for students

The Salvation Army will hold a backpack supply drive this weekend to help students “walk into their first day of school feeling prepared and confident.”

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army Thrift Store parking lot, 922 N. Central Avenue, Medford.

“Something as simple as a backpack and basic supplies can change how a child feels about learning. We’re asking the community to rally together to make that possible,” Major Jonnette Mulch, Jackson County coordinator for The Salvation Army, said in a news release.

Most-needed items include:

New backpacks (all sizes)

Notebooks and binders

Pencils, pens, and markers

Crayons and colored pencils

Glue sticks and scissors

There also will be prizes and popcorn, the release said.