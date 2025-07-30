Jail log: Wednesday, July 30

Arrests

Drugs, felon in possession of a restricted weapon — Joshua Ryan Brewer, 37, of the 300 block of West Gregory Road, Central Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brewer Tuesday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, tampering with evidence and a probation violation for first-degree criminal mischief. Brewer was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Burglary, aggravated theft — James Eric Roberts, 38, of the 5500 block of South Pacific Highway, Medford. Parole and probation officers arrested Roberts Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Roberts was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Christopher Joseph Trail, 41, of the 16400 block of Redland Road, Oregon City. Medford police arrested Trail Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering. Trail was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Aimee Jo Wilson, 49, of the 100 block of North Third Street, Talent. Talent police arrested Wilson Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass. Wilson was lodged in jail without bail.