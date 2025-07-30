The Salvation Army’s Hope House in Medford launches into expansion mode

The loft expansion will add seven new apartments to the Hope House. (Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army Medford Chapter)

Jonnette Mulch, left, and Major Randy Mulch of The Salvation Army Medford Chapter celebrate at Hope Lofts’ groundbreaking in July. (Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army Medford Chapter)

The Hope House hosted an official groundbreaking in mid July to celebrate the soon-to-start construction of its loft expansion. (Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army Medford Chapter)

Each new transitional living loft is intended to be used to support families and older youths experiencing homelessness in the area

Construction crews will start building the Hope House’s newest $1.4 million loft extension Aug. 1, adding seven brand-new lofts to the Medford-based transitional living facility.

Managed by The Salvation Army Medford Chapter, the nonprofit announced the official groundbreaking of the project in mid July, with the lofts set to be used to support families and older youths experiencing homelessness in the area.

“The groundbreaking was phenomenal; we had representatives and major funders that made the project happen in attendance, with representatives from our city, a U.S. Congress representative, our chamber (of commerce), community partners and 100 people to celebrate the occasion,” said Sharre Whitson, director of development for The Salvation Army Medford Chapter. “We anticipate that over the next five years, after completing the project, we’ll be able to successfully transition 200 individuals from homelessness into sustainable housing.”

The building extension is designed by Ashland-based KSW Architects, with each loft intended to accommodate two people, and it will extend off the Hope House’s main facility at 1065 Crews Road in Medford.

Outlier Construction of Medford will serve as general contractor for the project with assistance from KSW Architects, and both have donated resources for the lofts’ construction.

“They’re very nice studio apartments with an open living and dining area, full kitchen, fridge, stove and built-in microwave and all that,” said Major Randy Mulch, coordinator with The Salvation Army Medford Chapter.

With construction set to start Friday, Aug. 1, leadership have a preliminary timeline of finishing the extension in the spring of 2026.

The loft project was funded by AllCare Health, Jackson Care Connect, city of Medford, Emerging Leaders, Junior League of Jackson County, Ben B. Cheney Foundation, Carrico Family Foundation, Pacific Power Foundation, WaFD Bank, West Family Foundation and individual donors in the community.

“All the people who came together on this project — I think it demonstrates that the people in our community and organizations really have gotten behind this project so we can help people in our community who’ve fallen through the cracks,” Mulch said. “It’s going to be a great place where single individuals, couples and single parents with one child can come and stay and have a safe, clean, respectable place to get a fresh start in life.”

The Hope House first opened in 1996 and assists residents by offering stable housing, aiding residents with job searching, teaching life skills, helping residents establish a savings account and eventually leading them to long-term, sustainable housing.

“It’s an opportunity to start over again and get to a new place in life and we’re really pleased to have this — whether it’s a single lady, single man or veteran — to have that safe place that’s a nurturing place to give them a fresh start,” Mulch said.

To learn more about The Salvation Army Medford Chapter and the Hope House, visit jacksoncounty.salvationarmy.org/medford/hope-house.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.