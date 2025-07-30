THEATER REVIEW: OSF’s ‘Quixote Nuevo’ is culturally rich, brilliantly written and performed

Raul Cardona in the role of Papa Calaca, and Herbert Siguenza as Quijano, take a ride on a “noble steed” during a scene in OSF’s production of “Quixote Nuevo.” (Photo by Jenny Graham)

Herbert Siguenza as Quijano will make you believe he’s possessed by the spirit of Quixote himself in OSF’s production of “Quixote Nuevo,” a new play by Octavio Solis based on the five-hundred-year-old familiar story “Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes. (Photo by Jenny Graham)

What would this world be without imagination? A world without magical thinking? Perhaps even the most hardened social realist would find it too much to bear.

It is really what makes us human. Within most human hearts, beats a desire to live fully. To avenge wrongs. To exist within a realm of possibility. Maybe even to leave this world a better place than we found it.

There’s a culturally rich, brilliantly written play by one of Ashland’s own, Octavio Solis, “Quixote Nuevo,” currently on stage at Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Thomas Theatre. Solis has taken all the rich tradition of the original story, “Don Quixote,” by Miguel de Cervantes and combined it with all that is poetic, honorable and romantic about Mexican, Aztec and Spanish culture.

Solis has created a rich, overflowing basket filled with Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) imagery, impressive puppetry and historical tradition. The production is a delight for the senses and an allegory for the current tragedies playing out at the border.

In trying to remain relevant, sometimes OSF productions go a little too far, as seemed to be the case with “Romeo and Juliet” in 2023. In contrast, “Quixote Nuevo” (based on a 500-year-old story), fits so well with today’s cultural milieu, it is like striking gold. Great art can reach across centuries if you can provide a believable context.

Giving this production the intuitive, fluid and nuanced direction it deserves, Director Lisa Portes guides this story on its colorful (not without its dangers of course) journey to truth. She allows it to expose its own truths against the desolate backdrop of the Sonoran desert.

With Day of the Dead imagery, coupled with the colors of the painted desert, accented by creatively affective lighting by Pablo Santiago, lovely guitar-laden tunes by composer and sound designer David R. Molina and co-songwriter Eduardo Robledo, along with Solis’ poetic musings on love — this story is brought to life.

“Quixote Nuevo” is defined and enhanced by the creative genius of scenic designer Efren Delgadillo Jr.; costume and puppet designer Helen Q. Huang; music director Jesse J. Sanchez; lighting designer Pablo Santiago; and choreographer Marissa Herrera.

There’s great humor, too. This is the story of a retired professor of literature named Quijano, who is on a vision quest of sorts — to find his first love. The one he abandoned and with whom he wishes to reunite. He, like Quixote, may be in for some rude awakenings. His family believes he’s suffering from dementia.

It doesn’t matter to Quijano. He’s committed (or might be) and on the side of right. Herbert Siguenza as Quijano will have you believing he is possessed by the spirit of Quixote himself. Who needs windmills when you’ve got Siguenza?

In lieu of a noble steed, Quijano commandeers an unorthodox mode of transportation, donning an unusual household device as a helmet. In lieu of chainmail, he charges off in a pair of boxer shorts, an undershirt and a worn-out robe. His castle? Rosario’s Lounge and Karaoke Bar, of course.

Every great crusader must have his comrade in arms (aka sidekick). In this case, it’s not Sancho Panza, but Manny, with the popsicle cart, played by Ernie González with just the right amount of naiveté, blind allegiance and arduousness. This is a character you can love. He just wants to believe in Quijano so badly. You can feel it in every fiber of this actor’s being.

Members of this amusing cast of characters are Al Espinosa as Padre Perez; Kat Peña as Antonia Inez; Amy Lizardo as Juana, Manny’s wife (she really needs to tone down her yelling while searching for Manny); Raul Cardona as Papa Calaca; Alejandra Escalante as Dulcinea; and VIVIS as Magadalena.

Quijano longs for “those days of winged iridescence.” In the end, he may instead find a modicum of peace. “No one seems to need a knight anymore,” is a sentiment expressed in the play. Well maybe. We sure need this one. Go meet him. He exists.

Performances of “Quixote Nuevo” at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland, are scheduled to run through Oct. 24, in the Allen Elizabethan Theatre. Tickets start at $36; group discounts available. Showtimes, ticket prices and information are available at osfashland.org or by calling 800-219-8161.

Reach Ashland-based writer Lucie K. Scheuer at LucieScheuer19@gmail.com.