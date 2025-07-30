Thunderstorms making their way to Rogue Valley amid Red Flag Warning

Thunderstorms are brewing to the southeast of the Rogue Valley, moving to the northwest as officials warn about heightened wildfire risk.

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning from 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday for areas of Southern Oregon and Northern California. The latest radar shows storms developing in eastern Shasta and Siskiyou counties and near Mt. Shasta City in Northern California.

“The next round of thunderstorms will spread out across Southern Oregon and Northern California this afternoon and

evening,” a Wednesday late morning post said. “Storms will continue into the overnight hours and become more isolated in northern Lake and Klamath Counties with perhaps one or two west of the Cascades. Another round of thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening.”

The National Weather Service office in Medford predicts abundant lightning on dry fuels as thunderstorms move into the region.

“Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning are possible,” the NWS-Medford post Wednesday said. “Storms are likely to be wet, but lightning strikes outside of precipitation cores are possible, and cause for concern for new fire starts.”

View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates.

Areas in Southern Oregon under the warning are the eastern Rogue Valley, western Rogue Basin that includes the Illinois Valley, and the Siskiyou Mountains. In Oregon, the warning includes fire weather zones 620, 621 and 622. Areas of Northern California, from Happy Camp to Alturas, also are under the warning.

Gusts of 35 to 50 mph could travel outward up to 25 miles from thunderstorm cores, forecasters warned.

The weather service urged residents and businesses to follow all fire restrictions and avoid activities that could cause sparks.

“If you have not packed your go kit yet, now is the time to do so,” the post said. “This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle’s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information.”

Reach Rogue Valley Times Editor Troy Heie at troy.heie@rv-times.com.