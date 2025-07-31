ADOPT A PET: Phil

Age: Phil is a 11-month-old male pit bull.

Personality: Smart, playful, affectionate, needs mental and physical stimulation to help release puppy energy, can be shy around new people, treat motivated.

Highlights: Phil was brought into the Jackson County Animal Shelter after his owner passed away, causing him to be shut down initially. Once he had time to decompress and learned to trust his new environment, Phil gained confidence and now his puppy-like enthusiasm reigns supreme.

Phil is smart (knows “sit”), and his love of treats will help him bond with his new adoptive family. Phil is a medium-to-high energy dog who will benefit from continued training to provide structure and stability in his new home and help him mature into a well-rounded dog.

Phil is initially reserved around other dogs, preferring to observe than partake, but eventually he warms up for puppy zoomies and socializing.

Availability: Phil is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer will be waived through Aug. 3. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.