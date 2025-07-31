Jail log: Thursday, July 31

Arrests

Reckless burning, failure to appear — Shannon Dixon Beckett, 56, of the 4000 block of East Burnside Street, Portland. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Beckett Wednesday on charges of reckless burning, second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless endangering and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. Beckett was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Criminal mischief, attempted burglary — Thomas Harley Ray Epperson, 32, of the 500 block of Clay Street, Ashland. Ashland police arrested Epperson Monday on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal trespass. Epperson was lodged in jail on $132,500 bail.

Domestic abuse, disorderly conduct — Arona Tuli Fuimaono, 26, of the 200 block of West Valley View Drive, Talent. Talent police arrested Fuimaono Wednesday on charges of fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse, menacing-domestic abuse, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, coercion and menacing. Fuimaono was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear, robbery — Timothy Daniel Johnson, 31, of the 4500 block of Bristol Avenue, Klamath Falls. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnson Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempting to elude police by vehicle, attempting to elude police by foot and resisting arrest as well as charges of third-degree robbery, contempt of court for violating a co-contact order, harassment and coercion. Johnson was lodged in jail on $175,000 bail.