LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please read the Declaration of Independence

Around the 4th of July, the Rogue Valley Times printed the Declaration Of Independence, and I decided to read it. That document outlines the many grievances the Congress of 1776 had against the King of England at that time.

I was shocked by the similarities these grievances had to many things which describe what President Trump is doing today. I decided to highlight those paragraphs, and send a copy of the document to as many Congress members in the House and the Senate as I could.

A couple of examples and these are direct quotes:

“He (the King of England) has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.”

Here I’m referring to what DOGE has done and continues to do.

“He (the King of England) has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.”

Here I’m referring to the deployment of active Marines to the city of Los Angeles during the protests against ICE.

In Jackson County, our representative Cliff Bentz stands by the Doge and Trump administration federal cuts, as well as their immigration and tariff policies.

It is our responsibility to remind those in power that it is their job to keep this president in check from so blatantly ignoring the basic principles of our democracy. My hope is to have as many eyes as possible read our Declaration of Independence. No Kings, indeed.

Ginger Rilling / Talent