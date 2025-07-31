Logos ‘Rogue Pack’ Envirothon team places 16th at international competition

Advancing through the regional and state levels, Logos Public Charter School’s “Rogue Pack” Envirothon team competed at the international level in Alberta, Canada, with other students from the United States, Canada and China, placing 16th out of a total of 50 teams.

The “Rogue Pack” team represented the state of Oregon and included Aliro Love, Eliza Hanson, Samuel Severson, Rangel Aleman and Elayna Durham.

Envirothon is an environmental and natural resource problem-solving competition that builds leadership experience for high school students and incorporates STEM principles, hands-on learning and outdoor field experiences.

The teams competed at Calgary’s Mount Royal University from July 20 to July 26, testing their abilities in environmental categories such as aquatics, forest ecology, soils, wildlife ecology, current environmental issues and a 20-minute oral presentation.

The “Rogue Park” members earned a combined score of 538.67 points to get 16th place overall.

The team was coached by Chris Van Ness and Katie Boehnlein, who aided the students with their knowledge and communication skills for the competition.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for not only representing Logos and Oregon on the international stage, but for doing so with such integrity, intellect and enthusiasm,” said Sheryl Zimmerer, executive director of Logos Public Charter School. “Their 16th-place finish is a testament to their commitment and the quality of our educational program.”

Logos’ Envirothon teams have had historic success, previously winning the state competition seven times and currently the reigning state champions for the past four years.

To learn more about Envirothon, visit envirothon.org.

