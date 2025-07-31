Rogue Rapids, Superior Aquatics swimmers score big marks at state

Swipe or click to see more

Rogue Rapids gold medalists in the girls 200-meter medley relay at the 8-and-under Oregon Swimming State Championships, from left, Fern Bergland, Andi Allphin, Stassia Burton and Berkli Allphin are flanked in the back row by Rapids assistant coach Daniel Olson and head coach Jeremy Gregory. (Photo courtesy Laurel Geraghty)

Rogue Rapids swimmer Eleanor Geraghty, second from left on the podium, after her sixth-place finish in the 50-meter butterfly at the TYR Futures Championships in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy Laurel Geraghty)

Rogue Rapids swimmer Naiya DeSilva races in the butterfly leg during the age 11-12 girls 200-meter medley relay at the 11-and-over Oregon State Swimming Championships. (Photo courtesy Laurel Geraghty)

Be it from all ages and all club affiliations, swimmers here in the Rogue Valley certainly have had plenty to celebrate recently.

While Central Point’s Marcus Reyes-Gentry may be competing on the grandest stage at this moment at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, there are a host of up-and-comers here making their mark at the prep level with an eye on similar goals as they look to their own future.

Swimmers from the Rogue Rapids and Superior Aquatics swim teams represented the Rogue Valley in recent weeks at the Oregon State Swimming Championships — in the 11-and-over meet in Gresham and 10-and-under competition in Albany — while Medford standout Eleanor Geraghty tried her hand at the TYR Futures Championship in Wisconsin.

The 16-year-old Geraghty qualified for the A final and took sixth place overall in the 50-meter butterfly in 27.75 seconds, and also qualified for the B final in the 50-meter freestyle and finished 10th overall (26.67).

In a 50-meter time trial, her mark of 26.47 seconds qualified Geraghty for the Summer Junior Nationals, for 18U swimmers in the United States, in Irvine, California this weekend. Geraghty will compete in the 50 free, 50 fly and 100 free during the nationals, and also swim a time trial in the 100 fly.

In the 11-and-older state championships, Superior Aquatics scored five top-two performances and the Rogue Rapids earned seven, including two first-place finishes.

Alex Titianu, 16, raced to first place in the boys 15-and-over 200-meter butterfly in 2 minutes, 11.26 seconds for the Rapids, and teammate Brienne Chamberland took gold in the girls 14-year-old 50-meter breaststroke (34.97).

Chamberland also placed second in the 200 breaststroke (2:49.55) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.05), while Titianu was third in the 100 fly (58.65) and 50 fly (26.41).

James Geraghty, 14, posted top-four showings in the 50 back (second, 30.07), 200 back (second, 2:19.67), 50 free (third, 26.26) and 100 back (fourth, 1:06.17).

Naiya DeSilva, 12, advanced to the finals in all six of her events for the Rapids, finishing runner-up in the 100 fly (1:10.6) and fourth in the 50 fly (31.69), 100 free (1:05.97), 200 fly (2:44.31) and 200 free (2:23.70).

In the same meet at Mount Hood Community College, Superior Aquatics received a strong showing from Ryder Statz, Liam Madsen and Jonah Wang, who each posted four top-four outings in boys races.

Statz, 13, placed second in the 50 back (32.01), 100 back (1:10.03) and 400 free (4:44.07), and was third in the 200 back (2:31.22).

Madsen, 11, was second in the 100 free (1:09.18) and fourth in the 200 free (2:29.76), 50 free (31.41) and 50 fly (34.36).

Wang, 12, finished third in the 50 fly (31.92) and fourth in the 50 breaststroke (38.14), 100 breaststroke (1:25.36) and 100 free (1:06.67).

Asa Frisbee, 20, placed runner-up in the 200 free (1:57.34) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:15.31) and 400 free (4:13.86) in the boys 15-and-over division.

Leilani Kamei finished third in the girls 50 fly (30.87) for Superior.

At the 10-and-under state championships, the Rogue Rapids girls 200-meter medley relay earned a gold medal in the 8U division by topping the second-place squad by more than six seconds with a time of 3:24.08. The relay was comprised of Berkli Allphin, Andi Allphin, Stassi Burton and Fern Bergland.

The same group placed second in the 8U girls 200-meter freestyle relay in 3:13.21.

Bergland dominated her division by placing first in four of her five events at state: the 100 free (1:25.07), 50 fly (41.93), 50 breaststroke (53.40) and 50 free (39.03). Bergland finished runner-up in the 50 back (48.38).

Chuma Chiedozi, 10, tied for third in the girls 50 free (34.79).

Reach sports editor Kris Henry at kris.henry@rv-times.com or 458-488-2035