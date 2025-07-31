Several severe thunderstorm warnings issued in Southern Oregon as lightning strikes

Update: 4:10 p.m.: NWS has issued a new severe thunderstorm warning for an area northwest of Eagle Point.

See previous coverage below

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area east of Ashland along the Green Springs Highway around 3:30 p.m. The warning has since been rescinded, but storms continue to build in the region amid heightened fire risk.

A severe thunderstorm warning also was issued for areas east of Klamath Falls before it was rescinded.

The latest radar shows storms brewing along the Oregon-California border and spilling into Southern Oregon.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the following areas: Southern Oregon Cascades-Klamath Basin and the Fremont-

Winema National Forest-South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney counties.

Additional thunderstorms are possible Friday into the weekend, forecasters posted.

See https://www.weather.gov/mfr for updates.