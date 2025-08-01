Published 2:55 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

November 30, 1934 – July 21, 2025

A memorial service was held at Perl & Siskiyou Funeral home located at 2100 Siskiyou Blvd, Medford, on Friday August 1st at 10:00 AM. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Southern Oregon Humane Society.

Elsie Mabel Williams passed away peacefully on July 21, 2025, at the age of 90. She was born on November 30, 1934, in Tower City, North Dakota, to Roy and Mabel Smith. After the passing of her mother when Elsie was just five years old, the family eventually relocated, first to Portland, Oregon, and later to Phoenix, Oregon. Elsie had one brother, Alvin Smith (deceased), and a beloved cousin, Jack Rinn, who was like a brother to her throughout her life.

She graduated from Star of the Sea High School in Astoria, Oregon, and in 1954 married John Laferriere. Together they raised five children: twins Dan and Sue, Edward, Richard, and Antoinette (Ann).

Elsie was a devoted and energetic mother and community member. She was active in the Girl Scouts, loved camping, and especially cherished the many family vacations to national parks. John passed away in 1978. Elsie had become a small business owner 2 years prior when she purchased the King’s Shopper on Kings Highway in Medford. She took great pride and joy in the community of neighbors, loyal customers, and suppliers she cultivated during her years building a successful local business.

Elsie met and married Paul Williams. They shared a love for golf, traveling across the U.S. and abroad, and welcoming friends and family into their home. Their constant humor filled their home and made it a welcoming place for all. Her joy in entertaining, hosting family gatherings, and staying active in her community was a hallmark of her life.

Elsie gave generously of her time and heart. She volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul’s homeless outreach and was always ready to help friends in need. She was a proud member of the Quail Point Ladies Golf League, the Red Hat Ladies, and the Pear Blossom Doll Club.

As a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she had been deeply involved in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Their mission, to live faith through love and work for justice, equality, and human dignity, deeply resonated with Elsie’s own values.

Elsie will be remembered for her wisdom, humor, generosity, and enduring spirit. She had a special way of making folks feel seen and cherished.

She is survived by her husband Paul; son Dan and his wife Ginny, their children Emily, Elliot, Michael, grandchildren Parker, Preston, Scott, their greatgrandchildren Damon and Jack; daughter Sue Kosmatka and her husband Vic, their children Joshua, Keela and Benjamin, their grandchildren Remi-Marie, Yena, London and Kairos; son Ed, his children Vanessa and Arianne, his grandchildren Parker and Warren; son Richard and daughter Antoinette. She was also survived by her treasured cousin Jack Rinn, his wife Judy who was like a sister to Elsie, their children Christin and Nick and grandchildren Abigail and Lily.