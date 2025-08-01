Jail log: Friday, Aug. 1

Arrests

Burglary, theft — William Tomas Hyman Boggs, 42, of the 600 block of Royal Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Boggs Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. Boggs was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Failure to appear, criminal trespass — John Glen Green, 43, no known address. Jacksonville police arrested Green Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and harassment as well as charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree criminal trespass and a city ordinance offense. Green was lodged in jail on $45,000 bail.

Failure to appear — Nicholas Thomas Mitts, 24, no known address. Medford police arrested Mitts Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, carrying of concealed weapons and second-degree criminal trespass. Mitts was lodged in jail on $50,000 bail.

Theft — Angelina Maria Munoz, 33, of the 600 block of East Archwood Drive, Eagle Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Munoz Thursday on charges of first-degree theft, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and interfering with a peace officer. Munoz was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.