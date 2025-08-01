Things to do in the Rogue Valley this week and beyond

With live music, book clubs, presentations, special events and more, there’s something for everyone. Check out our listings for all the happenings in the Rogue Valley, including recurring activities, plays and gallery showings each week at rv-times.com/go_rogue.

To submit your event to Go! Rogue, email information to go@rv-times.com.

Friday, Aug. 1

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Sterling Vintage Jazz: The Sterling Vintage Jazz band — Margaret Reno on vocals, Linda Powers on violin and vocals, Tim Church on guitar, and Steve Fain on bass — will perform diverse swing and jazz standards of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Tickets are $20. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Silent Disco: Dance the night away at a family-friendly Silent Disco from 6 to 11 p.m. the first Friday of every month through Oct. 3 near the lower duck pond at the front entrance to Lithia Park in Ashland. DJs will spin a mix of music. Two channels will be available. Rent a pair of wireless headphones for $10. For further details and updates in case of inclement weather see facebook.com/slnt.ly1.

Skyrie: Fife, Scotland-based Celtic band Skyrie will perform a blend of traditional Scottish and Irish tunes, original songs, and soundscapes with modern influences from rock to funk at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. Tickets are $15; doors open at 5:30 p.m. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Honey Disposition: Singer-songwriter duo Honey Disposition — Alex Michels and Elizabeth Boaz — will perform original songs at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Pinsky & Phil: Guitar and harmonica duo David Pinsky and Phil Newton will play original ‘60s-style Chicago blues duets at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On Aug. 1, “Transformers One” will be shown at Don Jones Memorial Park, 223 W. Vilas Road, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Burlesque Show: Eugene-based burlesque troupe, the Scrumptious Scoundrels, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Talent Club, 114 Talent Ave., Talent. Tickets are $20; reservations required. Must be 21 or older to attend. See talentclublive.com for ticket info or call 541-535-2721.

Comedy Club: Chadwick’s Sports Bar & Pub will host a comedy show from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the pub located at Rogue Regency Inn, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Admission is $15; must be 21 or older. Call 541-770-1234.

DJ Jamie: Dance the night away with DJ Jamie who will spin electro swing tunes from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 1, at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the corner of Fourth and F Streets, in downtown Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Talent Garden Club: The Talent Garden Club meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Talent library, 101 Home St., Talent. The club promotes environmentally healthy practices, educates the community about best gardening practices, encourages the formation of pollinator gardens and finances scholarships for students pursuing horticulture related majors. For more information, email at info@ talentgardenclub.com or see talentgardenclub.com.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Mercy Trio: The soul, pop and R&B trio—singer Lynda Day, guitarist Dave Day and drummer Denny Carmassi — will perform at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville. See redlilyvineyards.com or call 541-846-6800.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Mystics Trio: The Mystics Trio — Jen Ambrose, Mark Johnson and David Bolen — will perform original blues and rock ‘n’ soul tunes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

Brisbane Project: Lead guitarist Michael Ian Brisbane, bassist Mike Pugh and drummer Nick Brosio, will play a mix of blues and Texas rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

JL McThomas: Singer-songwriter and guitarist JL McThomas will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Evening Shades: Rock band The Evening Shades will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Bayer Family Estate Winery, 11663 Agate Road, Eagle Point. See bayerfamilyestate.com or call 541-826-8953.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On Aug. 2, “Dog Man” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Jenny & Freeman: Multi-instrumentalist and singer Paul Jenny and percussionist Tom Freeman will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Rawk Water: Local punk band Rawk Water will perform along with DIE at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Talent Club, 114 Talent Ave., Talent. Tickets are $16; must be 21 or older to attend. See talentclublive.com for ticket info or call 541-535-2721.

Bivalve & Sky System: Two local bands — Bivalve and Sky System — will play post-punk, new wave, and psychedelic tunes from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 1, at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. The show celebrates the newest album releases for both bands. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Rogue Valley Old Timer Car Club: People interested in old car mechanics, restoration, safety and touring meet at 1:30 p.m. the first Sunday of every month at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall, 1130 Hazel St., Central Point. Membership is open to anyone who owns a car or truck 30 years old or older. Call 541-535-7658 or 541-227-3030.

Northwest Bird Club: Owners and those interested in pet birds can meet at 2 p.m. the first Sunday of every month. For location and details, see nwbirdclub.org or find Northwest Bird Club on Facebook.

Nick Garrett Powell: Guitarist and singer Nick Garrett Powell, lead singer of the acoustic duo The Fret Drifters, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Rogue Hot Club: Guitar and mandolin duo, Rogue Hot Club — Dan Fellman and Dayton Mason — will perform traditional Italian tunes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

One Mad Man: Bend-based multi-instrumental musician Spencer Snyder (aka One Mad Man) will perform a mix of hip-hop, funk and electronica from 9 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Aug. 3, at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Monday, Aug. 4

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Jackson County Library Services offers take-and-make craft kits for all age groups from preschoolers to adults. Everything you need is included in the kit. For details and participating branch locations, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Books at Noon: This readers’ group discusses various books and offers suggestions for new reads at noon the first Tuesday of each month at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

Queer Coffee House: The social group for LGBTQ+ communities and their allies ages 13 and older meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The group gathers to watch movies, play games, build community and share favorite books, movies, podcasts and more. All ages welcome. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Karaoke Night: KJs – Li’l Bit and The Great Martini — will host live karaokefrom 9 p.m. to midnight every Tuesday and Wednesday at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Bird Walk: Jim Hostick, of the Rogue Valley Audubon Society, leads slow-paced, 1½-mile walks at 8:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Denman Wildlife Area, off Touvelle or Agate roads, in Eagle Point. The numbers of different species observed by participants are entered in the Cornell Ornithological Laboratory’s eBird database. Participants will need to purchase an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife parking permit. See roguevalleyaudubon.org for directions and information.

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

‘Windows in Time’ History Lecture: As part of the free monthly “Windows in Time” library lecture series, Alice Mullaly, retired educator and local historian, will present “Bringing Water to the Agate Desert and Beyond” at noon Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave., and again at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Roguelands, an effort to sell 5-acre planted and irrigated orchards in the Agate Desert, required the building of the first large-scale irrigation system in Southern Oregon in the early 1900s. How it was done and what resulted is the focus of this presentation by Mullaly. Registration is required to attend the Zoom version of Medford’s program. Recordings of presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel. To register or for further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Banned Book Club: Adults can meet to read and discuss banned books at 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. Talk will focus on what caused selected books to be banned, what being banned means, how this impacts us as a society, and if we agree or disagree. On Aug. 6, the book to be discussed will be “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” by Shel Silverstein. Stop by the Medford reference desk to pick up a copy of the month’s current title. For details or to register, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

B.A.S.E. Youth Open House: BASE (Black Alliance & Social Empowerment) will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Pavillion B in Bear Creek Park, Siskiyou Boulevard and Highland Drive, Medford. BASE Youth is a space for Black youth in grades K–12 to grow, lead and shine. From creative arts and STEM to cultural education, sports, entrepreneurship and more — BASE Youth programming is designed to uplift, inspire, and celebrate. For further information, see baseoregon.org/youth-program.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. On Aug. 6, the host band will be 12 Bars Deep; a different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Comedy Open Mic: Bring your best jokes to the stage during a comedy open mic from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at Chadwicks Pub, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Sign-ups begin at 6:15 p.m. Call 541-282-2122.

Ashland Fire & Flow: Adults and children alike can watch free fire spinning performances accompanied by music from local DJs from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays on the Plaza in downtown Ashland. Permits and fire safety precautions will be in place for every event. Donations accepted. For further information, find Ashland Fire & Flow on Facebook.

Andy Grammer: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Grammar’s latest album, “Monster,” documents someone walking through a fire they never wanted to even look at, and what happens when they emerge on the other side. AIJIA will open the show. Tickets are $59 for reserved seating, $58 for standing room only, $49 for lawn seating, and $39 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Thursday, Aug. 7

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Craig Martin: Guitarist and singer Craig Martin performs a variety of “two-lane highway songs” at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Wild Goose Cafe and Bar, 2365 Ashland St., Ashland. See wildgoosecafe.com or call 541-488-4103.

Stamp Club: The Southern Oregon Philatelic Society meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 607 W. Main St., Medford. All ages welcome; doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, see classic.stamps.org/SOPS or call 541-770-1689.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14, in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Maren Morris: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. In addition to her Grammy Award, she has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. She has earned dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications worldwide and tallied billions of streams. Trousdale will open the show. Tickets are $89 for reserved seating, $89 for standing room only, $64 for lawn seating, and $54 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Comedy Open Mic: Bring your best jokes to the stage during a comedy open mic at 8 p.m. every Thursday at Rocky Tonk Saloon, 333 E Main St, Medford. Hosted by Jason Webb with music by Spud Dohm. Sign-ups begin at 7:30 p.m. For further details, see therockytonksaloon.com/concerts or call 541-973-2887.

Luau Karaoke Night: KJs – Li’l Bit and The Great Martini — will host a luau-themed karaoke night from 9 p.m. to midnight every Tuesday and Wednesday at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. Hawaiian-themed clothing is encouraged. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Friday, Aug. 8

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Haunted History Tour: Docents will lead an hour-long “Haunted History” walking tour the second Friday of each month through August — with special tours in September and October — in downtown Jacksonville. Guests will be introduced to some of the town’s historic buildings along with the restless ghosts and spirits who still occupy them. The courthouse tour features stories of brothels, epidemics and hangings. The Britt Hill tour shares tales of arson, saloons and Oregon’s first Chinatown. The walking tours are not your “typical” ghost tours with special effects but are history tours about real hauntings resulting from past events. Tour times vary by month; both tours cover about 1 mile. Tours are $10, and reservations are required. Reservations must be made on-line at historicjacksonville.org/haunted-history-tours, no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the tour. Tours leave from the Jacksonville Visitors Center, 185 N. Oregon St., at the corner of N. Oregon and C streets. Proceeds go to the maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. For additional information, see historicjacksonville.org, email at info@historicjacksonville.org or call 541-245-3650.

Slopes & Trails: Rogue Valley residents are invited to a no-host meet-and-greet with the outdoor club at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Remotion Wine, 105 W. Main St., Jacksonville. Slopes and Trails is a nonprofit organization that provides social and recreational activities. See slopes.org.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

The Gist: Southern Oregon cover band The Gist will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle: Guitarist Ben Rice and his band, the Portland Hustle, will play original music inspired by traditional blues, Rockabilly and funk at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. $10 cover. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special “Bonnie Raitt Tribute” concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Talent Club, 114 Talent Ave., Talent. Tickets are $2; must be 21 or older to attend. See talentclublive.com for ticket info or call 541-535-2721.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Waxahatchee: Singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) will perform her signature sound of alt-tinged country at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Waxahatchee was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2024 for her latest album “Tigers Blood” in the Best Americana Album category. Foxwarren will open the show. Tickets are $59 for reserved seating and standing room only, $49 for lawn seating, and $39 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Comedy Club: Chadwick’s Sports Bar & Pub will host a comedy show from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the pub located at Rogue Regency Inn, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Admission is $15; must be 21 or older. Call 541-770-1234.

Homunculi: Instrumental rock ‘n’ roll band Homunculi will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the corner of Fourth and F Streets, in downtown Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Comic Expo: The first of its kind, the Rogue Valley Comic Expo — a fundraiser for the two-day Rogue Comic Con presented every year in May — will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Phoenix Plaza Civic Center, 220 N. Main St., Phoenix. The event will feature old-school comic book sellers and retailers from around the region, as well as comic artists and writers including Jeff Johnson, Cortney Cameron, Mark Melton, Matt Case, Vince Rush, David Castro, Ted Helard and more. Admission is $2; kids ages 12 and younger get in free. For further details see roguecomiccon.com or email at southernoregoncomiccon@gmail.com.

Pet Adoption: A special SoHumane dog adoption event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the South Medford Grange Co-Op, 2531 S. Pacific Highway, Medford. The event will feature healthy, adoptable dogs, and every pet will be up to date on routine vaccinations, flea and tick preventative, dewormed, microchipped and spayed/neutered before going home. Each adopting family will receive a gift bag of pet related goodies. There will be no holds — all dogs are adopted on a first-come, first-served basis at this event. Normal adoption procedures and dog meet-and-greets will be followed. Adoptable pets can be viewed at sohumane.org. Call 541-779-3215.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Crater Rock Museum Kids Day: Crater Rock Museum, 2002 Scenic Ave., Central Point, hosts a family-friendly Kids Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second Saturday of every month. Kids can learn how to be a rockhound and use a sluice to pan for gemstones. Panning bags are $1 off on Kids Day. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and veterans; youths 17 and younger get in free. See craterrock.com or call 541-664-6081.

Butte Falls Firemen’s BBQ: Butte Falls Volunteer Fire & Rescue will honor first responders and community resilience at the annual Butte Falls Firemen’s barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 9, at the Butte Falls Park, located at the corner of Broad St. and Fir Ave. The Volunteer Fire & Rescue team will offer tri-tip, chicken, sides including Jeff’s famous beans, and more. Also look for games, a silent auction and live music performed by The Torpedoes. Meals are $17 per plate. All proceeds will go towards the purchase of a needed second Type 3 Wildfire Engine. For further details, find Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Facebook, email at bffrevents@gmail.com, or call 541-821-7500.

Feline Fair: Friends of the Animals will host a “Feline Fair,” a cat and kitten adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of every month, at the Rogue Valley Mall,1600 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. The event will be held inside, next to Bath & Body Works on the upper level of the mall. FOTAS will be joined by Melly Cats Rescue and Rogue Community Cat Rescue and have nearly 50 foster cats and kittens available for adoption. All felines will be vaccinated, dewormed, spayed/neutered, and microchipped — a permanent form of ID. The adoption fee is $125 for kittens 5 months and younger, $75 for kittens and cats 6 months and older; FOTAS will pay the second adoption fee if two cats/kittens are adopted together as a “two-fur-one.” If you rent, bring written proof you can adopt a kitty; bring a carrier to take cats home safely. See fotas.org/feline-fair or call 541-774-6654.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Phoenix Summer Concerts: Families, friends and neighbors can catch live music performed by the Kennemer & Frederick Duo from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Highway, Phoenix. See travelphoenixoregon.com or call 541-622-3630.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center Family Art Day: Kids and families of all ages can explore and create art from noon to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at Rogue Gallery & Art Center, 40 S. Bartlett St., Medford. Make your own art projects to take home, and explore gallery spaces with an art scavenger hunt. All materials will be provided. Admission is free; registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 541-772-8118 or see roguegallery.org.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Build With Legos: Kids 5 and older can build with Legos from 1 to 4 p.m. the second Saturday and Sunday of every month, at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Alissa Weaver Band: Singer-songwriter Alissa Weaver and her band will perform a mix of country, rock, pop and original songs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

The Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Mike Brons Band: Dynamic five-piece band, Mike Brons and his band will perform a mix of rock and country hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jimmy Limo: Multi-instrumentalist and singer Jimmy Limo will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On Aug. 9, “Cars” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Puppeteers for Fears: Puppeteers for Fears, Oregon’s only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe, along with special musical guest Blunderbusst, will present its original R-rated puppet show, “Robopocalypse: The Musical!” a hilarious cyberpunk escapade exploring impacts of the meteoric rise of artificial intelligence on a world still struggling to remember its email logins, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. The show tells story of Jolie Daniels, teen hacker extraordinaire, whose efforts to build a sentient robot as a means to connect with her tech-baron father accidentally birth a malevolent artificial intelligence that she alone has the ability to stop — if she can survive the army of self-driving cars and web-connected smart gadgets that the A.I. has weaponized against her. The production features elaborate, custom-made hand-and-rod (Muppet style) puppets, a full-rock band and projected multimedia backgrounds. The show’s material is R-rated and children should be brought only at parent’s discretion. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show. For tickets and more information, see puppeteersforfears.com.

Film Screening: The Ashland Independent Film Festival will hold a screening of two films “Byrds of a Feather” and “The Wild Ones” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at the AIFF Film Center, 389 E Main St., Ashland. Both films touch on themes of belonging, what it feels like to be an outsider, the freedom of individuality, and fire. Local filmmaker Autie Carlisle will attend the screening; conversation and Q-and-A session will follow the films. Tickets start at $10. See ashlandfilm.org for tickets and further details.

Steamkettle String Band: Rhythm guitarist and vocalist Heidi Martin, lead guitarist Dan Fellman, and bassist Eric Nelson will perform a mix of folk originals, bluegrass, jazzgrass and country/folk standards at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Bryan Oliver Trio: The Bryan Oliver Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Comedy Club: Chadwick’s Sports Bar & Pub will host a comedy show from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the pub located at Rogue Regency Inn, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Admission is $15; must be 21 or older. Call 541-770-1234.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Medford Railroad Park: The outdoor train museum and park, at 799 Berrydale Ave., Medford, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of every month through Oct. 26. Visitors can learn about local train history, take a diesel train ride, see model railroad layouts, tour historical railroad equipment and exhibits and more. Admission is free, donations accepted. Refreshments are available for purchase. See Facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark or call 541-613-1638.

JustaDuo: Singer Alois Henderson and multi-instrumentalist and singer Albert Lee will perform easy listening pop and light rock at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Jazz Vespers: First Presbyterian Church will hold a free, all-ages jazz vespers concert at 5 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the First Presbyterian Church, 85 S. Holly St., Medford. Admission is free; donations accepted. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711.

Charlee Prayers: Charlee Prayers draws inspiration from his Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage and will perform a mix of funk, jazz, hip-hop, soul and pop covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jimmy Limo: Multi-instrumentalist and singer Jimmy Limo will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Saucy: The five-piece band will play an eclectic mix of country, folk, rock and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Alt-rock indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Rainbow Kitten Surprise finds harmony in unpredictability — weaving together lyrical poetry, hummable melodies, and a rush of instrumental eccentricities. The band boasts over 2 billion global streams across platforms. Medium Build will open the show. Tickets are $69 for reserved seating, $66 standing room only, $59 for lawn seating, and $49 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, Aug. 11

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Jackson County Library Services offers take-and-make craft kits for all age groups from preschoolers to adults. Everything you need is included in the kit. For details and participating branch locations, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Medford Teen Advisory Group: Motivated teens in grades 7 to 12 can meet to brainstorm ideas, discuss books and movies, help make decisions on programming and displays in the teen library, and make crafts at 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. Snacks provided. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

STEAM Pub: Talent Maker City, in collaboration with Art Bop Beer Co., will host guest speakers who will present on a variety of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) topics at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month, at Talent Maker City, 109 Talent Ave., Talent. On Aug. 12, Molly and Nick Acord will present “The Magic of Airstreams,” with a talk about the history, clever engineering, and genius marketing that has made Airstreams stand the test of time. Additionally, participants can step inside a real Airstream for a walk-through and take part in a hands-on “riveting” activity. Tickets are $30 and include one free beverage. Additional beverages are $5. Must be 21 or older to attend. For ticket and further details, see talentmakercity.org/adult-workshops or call 541-897-4477.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

The Buena Vista Orchestra: Historic Cuban music ensemble The Buena Vista Social Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Trombonist, composer, arranger and musical director Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos is joined by an all-star ensemble including original BVSC members “Betun” Luis Mariano Valiente Marin (congas, bongo), Emilio Senon Morales Ruiz (piano) and Fabían Garcia (bass).The orchestra continues the legacy of the legendary group Buena Vista Social Orchestra with a new stage production and repertoire pulled from the greatest hits (many of which Ramos composed) and deep-dive cuts. Salsa brava will open the show. Tickets are $57 for reserved seating, $45 for lawn seating, and $35 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Karaoke Night: KJs – Li’l Bit and The Great Martini — will host live karaoke from 9 p.m. to midnight every Tuesday and Wednesday at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Historic Cemetery Tour: Hear about Medford’s earliest families, local history and the valuable role pioneer cemeteries play in urban settings from 10 a.m. to noon the second Wednesday of every month through Nov. 12 at the IOOF Eastwood Cemetery, also known as Medford Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1581 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Founded in 1890, Eastwood Cemetery is associated with the earliest period of settlement of Medford and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The cemetery is the first and oldest continuously operating cemetery in Medford, and is the resting place for hundreds of early families including many prominent local citizens, merchants and city officials. Admission is free, pre-registration required. For further information or to register, call 541-774-2400.

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

‘Windows in Time’ History Lecture: As part of the free monthly “Windows in Time” library lecture series, Alice Mullaly, retired educator and local historian, will present “Bringing Water to the Agate Desert and Beyond” at noon Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Roguelands, an effort to sell 5-acre planted and irrigated orchards in the Agate Desert, required the building of the first large-scale irrigation system in Southern Oregon in the early 1900s. How it was done and what resulted is the focus of this presentation by Mullaly. Registration is required to attend the Zoom version of Medford’s program. Recordings of presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel. To register or for further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Senior Ice Cream Social: Seniors and their families are invited to an ice cream social from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Fruit salad and diabetic ice cream will also be available. Registration required. Call 541-488-5342.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Leftover Salmon: Jam band Leftover Salmon, along with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass quintet Infamous Stringdusters will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Leftover Salmon — a legacy band that has been performing for over 30 years — was built around the core of founding members Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman, and now powered by banjoist Andy Thorn, bassist Greg Garrison, drummer Alwyn Robinson, and dobro player and keyboardist Jay Starling. Kitchen Dwellers will open the show. Tickets are $63 for reserved seating, $56 standing room only, $49 for lawn seating, and $39 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Comedy Open Mic: Bring your best jokes to the stage during a comedy open mic from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at Chadwicks Pub, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Sign-ups begin at 6:15 p.m. Call 541-282-2122.

Ashland Fire & Flow: Adults and children alike can watch free fire spinning performances accompanied by music from local DJs from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays on the Plaza in downtown Ashland. Permits and fire safety precautions will be in place for every event. Donations accepted. For further information, find Ashland Fire & Flow on Facebook.

Rogue Valley Photography Club: The Rogue Valley Photography Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The meetings cover a wide variety of subjects and offer new insights and learning opportunities. Library doors are locked at 7 p.m.; early arrival is highly recommended. For further information find Rogue Valley Photography Club on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Jason Wolverton: Guitarist Jason Wolverton will perform instrumental music at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will give their final performance of the summer season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

The Australian Pink Floyd: Tribute band The Australian Pink Floyd will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The band — wowing audiences since 1975 — performs the music of Pink Floyd note for note with a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. Tickets are $57 for reserved seating, $44 for lawn seating, and $34 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Comedy Open Mic: Bring your best jokes to the stage during a comedy open mic at 8 p.m. every Thursday at Rocky Tonk Saloon, 333 E Main St, Medford. Hosted by Jason Webb with music by Spud Dohm. Sign-ups begin at 7:30 p.m. For further details, see therockytonksaloon.com/concerts or call 541-973-2887.

Community Dinner: The 1st Phoenix Community Center will hold a community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month, at the community center, 121 2nd St., Phoenix. See 1stphoenix.org or call 541-543-6874.

SOSA Open Mic: The Southern Oregon Songwriters Association will host an open mic featuring all original music at 5 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. Share your own original music or hear music written and performed live by members of our own Southern Oregon community. Sign ups start at 4:30 p.m. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Lon Goddard: Guitarist and singer Lon Goddard will perform a mix of folk, blues, rock and country covers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Friday, Aug. 15

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Holly Theatre Open House: Step inside the fully restored Holly Theatre — Southern Oregon’s largest indoor arts center and historic movie palace — and discover how you can play a part in its vibrant new chapter during an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at the Holly, 226 W. 6th St., Medford. This self-guided open house is your chance to explore the theatre, learn about front-of-house and behind-the-scenes volunteer roles and talk with the theatre’s staff. See hollytheatre.org or call 541-772-3797.

Mercy Trio: The soul, pop and R&B trio—singer Lynda Day, guitarist Dave Day and drummer Denny Carmassi — will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singer Shae Celine, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special “Bonnie Raitt Tribute” concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. Tickets are $15. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jon Martin: Jon Martin, lead singer of Gunstock RED, will play a mix of rock and blues at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Nick Garrett Powell: Guitarist and singer Nick Garrett Powell, lead singer of the acoustic duo The Fret Drifters, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Comedy Club: Chadwick’s Sports Bar & Pub will host a comedy show from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the pub located at Rogue Regency Inn, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Admission is $15; must be 21 or older. Call 541-770-1234.

Stand-up Comedy Show: Get your laugh on during a free comedy show at 9 p.m. the third Friday of every month, at the Branding Iron Lounge, 1701 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. Admission is free; must be 21 or older to attend. Call 151-779-2300.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Bird Walk: Stroll through North Mountain Park with local birding experts from the Rogue Valley at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of each month through Sept. 13, except August which will be held Aug. 16, at the park, 620 N Mountain Ave., Ashland. Learn to identify birds by sight and call, see and hear a variety of birds that are year-round residents in our region, as well as migrating birds visiting the park, and begin to identify the species that are most common at our feeders. For further details, see northmountainpark.org or call 541-488-6606.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the corner of Fourth and F Streets, in downtown Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Tabletop Gamer Day: Teens and adults can meet to play classic and newly released board games, as well as brand-new offbeat table-top games, during regular library hours the third Saturday of each month, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8690.

Low-cost Pet Vaccines: Make an appointment for your pet to get vaccinated and microchipped the third Saturday of each month. This drive-thru, appointment-only clinic is open to dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Vaccines available for dogs are rabies and the vaccine for distemper, distemper, adenovirus type 2, parainfluenza, and the parvovirus. The FVRCP vaccine available for cats is for panleukopenia (feline distemper), rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus. Reservations must be made by Friday before the scheduled clinic. All vaccinations are $25 each; microchips are $30 per pet. This is a cash-or-card only clinic; reservations are required. All pets must be in good health. Pets that are on antibiotics, in heat or on cortisone products cannot be vaccinated. The Talent location will be provided upon registration; owners with more than one pet must schedule a separate time slot for each pet. Cats must arrive in secure carriers, one cat per carrier. Dogs must wear a collar and have a leash attached at all times. To reserve a spot, or for further details see fotas.org/vax or call 541-774-6654.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Southern Oregon Stitchers: People interested in needle art meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month, except December, at First Presbyterian Church of Central Point, 456 W. Pine St. Refreshments are provided and a program that teaches various needle art techniques will follow a general meeting. Call 541-646-1116.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Victorian Hobbies Tour: Step back in time to early Jacksonville and learn about what people did for fun in the late 1800s during a tour with costumed docents from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Beekman House, 470 E. California St., Jacksonville. The Industrial Revolution meant increased leisure time for most upper and middle class Victorians, but leisure did not mean idleness. You were expected to use your leisure time to pursue something useful and productive — that was also recuperative and relaxing. Docents will talk about popular hobbies of the late 1800s — sports, games, dog breeding, music, art and more, including the Beekmans’ personal activities, collections and crafts. Tickets are $10; tours limited to eight people. Reservations are strongly encouraged; walk-ups will be accommodated based on space available. Tickets can be purchased online at historicjacksonville.org/victorian-themetours. Proceeds benefit historic restoration projects. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

‘Surealia: Know Fear’: Studio Roxander will present this year’s “reinvention” of the original multimedia contemporary ballet “Surealia.” This year’s story follows Isabelle, a young girl whose world is touched by both joy and sorrow. Alongside her father, Orion, Isabelle embarks on a journey of rediscovery as they navigate the challenges of coping with the loss of her mother. Throughout the performance, witness Isabelle’s personal growth as she learns to stand up to her fears and confront the darkness within her mind. The show features young dancers from Studio Roxander’s Academy of Ballet, along with professional guest artists Ashton Roxander and Sydney Dolan from Philadelphia Ballet, and Jake Roxander and Max Barker from American Ballet Theatre. The ballet is a mystical, imaginative and mesmerizing explosion of color, sound and movement, with movie elements projected on stage. Performances are set for 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16-17, at Crater Performing Arts Center, 655 N. Third St., Central Point. Directed by David Roxander. Tickets are $12 to $28 and can be purchased at studioroxander.com, in person at Studio Roxander, 101 E. 10th St., or by calling 541-773-7272.

Levick & Black: Singer and guitarist Bret Levick and guitarist Gene Black will play a mix of rock and original tunes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Stardust Trio: Singer Margaret Reno, guitarist Tim Church and bassist Dave Miller will play a mix of classics and standards from the Great American Songbook, jazz and pop at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Broadway Phil & the Shouters: Singer and harmonica player Phil Newton, guitarist Leonard Griffie, bassist Gary Davis and drummer David Mathieu will perform a blend of West Coast blues, R&B and roots rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Brisbane Project: Lead guitarist Michael Ian Brisbane, bassist Mike Pugh and drummer Nick Brosio, will play a mix of blues and Texas rock at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Bayer Family Estate Winery, 11663 Agate Road, Eagle Point. See bayerfamilyestate.com or call 541-826-8953.

Dan Doshier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Doshier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Film Screening: The Ashland Independent Film Festival will hold a screening of two short films “We Exist” and “Full Circle” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the AIFF Film Center, 389 E Main St., Ashland. Both films contemplate what it means to be an elder, the endurance of legacy, and how to live an authentic life. Local filmmaker Autie Carlisle will attend the screening; conversation and Q-and-A session will follow the films. Tickets start at $10. See ashlandfilm.org for tickets and further details.

Band of Brothers: Vocalist Megan Baker, guitarist and vocalist Steve Hopkins, bassist John Lingafelter, and Nevin Van Manen on keys will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Mariachi Sol De México de José Hernández: Grammy Award-winning, world-renowned musician, composer and music educator José Hernández and his band, Mariachi Sol De México will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Hernández and his Mariachi Sol de México received their latest Latin Grammy nomination in 2022 for their latest album “40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi” (40th Anniversary Mariachi Ambassadors), a collection of classic rancheras from the ensemble’s 40-year artistic trajectory. Hernández has amassed nine Latin Grammy nominations and the ensemble has received seven. Tickets are $52 for reserved seating, $42 for lawn seating, and $32 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Comedy Club: Chadwick’s Sports Bar & Pub will host a comedy show from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the pub located at Rogue Regency Inn, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Admission is $15; must be 21 or older. Call 541-770-1234.

Electric Eel: Guitarist and vocalist Pete Hille and Mark Lackey, bassist Chris Cunningham, and drummer Jason Margulis, will perform rock tunes at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Dangerous Lee’s Local 31 Pub, 31 Water St., Ashland. See local31pub.ai or call 541-708-6813.

Sunday, Aug. 17

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. See jacksonville-sunday-market.com or find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

Craig Martin: Guitarist and singer Craig Martin will perform a variety of “two-lane highway songs” at 10 a.m. the third Sunday of every month at Cafe Soleil, 250 E. Wagner St., Talent. Find Cafe Soleil on Facebook.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Aimee Norvell: Singer-songwriter Aimee Norvell will perform a mix of indie and soft rock covers and original songs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

The Shabby Guys: Guitarist Pete Brown, bassist Jeff Addicott, drummer Mike Fitch, and Gordon Greenley on sax will play a mix of pop, blues, R&B and contemporary hits at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Saucy: The five-piece band will play an eclectic mix of country, folk, rock and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.