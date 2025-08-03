Oregon AG Rayfield to host SOU town hall about federal cuts Thursday

State Rep. Pam Marsh and state Sen. Jeff Golden to join Rayfield for discussion

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield will host a town hall at Southern Oregon University at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, about federal cuts.

State Rep. Pam Marsh and state Sen. Jeff Golden — Ashland Democrats — will join Rayfield in the Rogue River Room of the Stevenson Union building.

The event, part of Rayfield’s “Safeguarding Oregon: Federal Oversight Forum” series, is designed to allow people the opportunity to share how federal actions, including cuts to healthcare, funding for research and grants, environmental protections, and support for federal workers, veterans, schools and libraries have impacted them, according to a news release from Rayfield’s office. The forums help his office shape legal strategies, the release noted.

According to the state Department of Justice webpage, Rayfield’s office has “safeguarded” about $3.3 billion in funding as a result of the multiple federal lawsuits his office has been involved with.

A representative with Rayfield’s office said people can submit a public comment or question online or sign up to speak or ask a question at the event.

Email Ashland.news associate editor Steve Mitchell at stevem@ashland.news. This story first appeared at Ashland.news.