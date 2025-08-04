Jail log: Monday, Aug. 4

Arrests

Criminal trespass, theft — Joseph Anthony Kasley, 37, of the 2300 block of Ashland Street, Ashland. Ashland police arrested Kasley Friday on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft as well as a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft. Kasley was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle — Fred Otto King, 56, of the 500 block of East Main Street, Rogue River. Medford police arrested King Thursday on charges of second-degree burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. King was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to appear, criminal trespass — Stefan Amos Winfield, 36, no known address. Medford police arrested Winfield Thursday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit and run vehicle-property damage, second-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving under the influence of intoxicants as well as charges of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass. Winfield was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Unlawful use of a weapon, failure to appear — John Douglas Pope, 37, of the 600 block of Shadow Drive, Medford. Medford police arrested Pope Friday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing-domestic abuse and a parole violation for strangulation-domestic abuse as well as warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and interfering with a peace officer. Pope was lodged in jail without bail.

Animal abuse — Richard Stanley Wyant, 50, of the 300 block of Hoyt Lane, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wyant Saturday on charges of second-degree animal abuse and first-degree aggravated animal abuse. Wyant was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to appear — Sydnee Anne-Marcene Davis, 28, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Davis Sunday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree theft, a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Davis was lodged in jail without bail.

Disorderly conduct, aggravated harassment — Scott Alan Yff, 62, no known address. Medford police arrested Yff Sunday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment. Yff was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.