March 22, 1944 – July 5, 2025

Margaret Bruland passed away surrounded by her family on July 5, 2025 at her sister’s house. She will be remembered for the bright, welcoming smile that touched many during her life.

Margaret was born March 22, 1944, in Kingsburg, California to Edith and Arlow Lungren. After graduating from Kingsburg High School, she attended Fresno State University. She married Donald Bruland on July 6,1969. They lived in the southwest, San Diego, and Corvallis before moving to Medford in 1975.

During her more than 50 years in the Rogue Valley, Margaret taught preschool, worked at the Jackson County Public Library, and was school librarian at Washington Elementary. She spent many summers volunteering at Children’s Festival in the candlemaking booth, recruiting her entire family to the endeavor. In her retirement she volunteered as a SMART reader in Medford schools and read numerous children’s books to her grandchildren.

Margaret loved quilting and counted cross stitch, and was an avid reader.

Margaret was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church for more than 50 years. She initiated the church program to prepare meals for Kelly Shelter and delivered meals for Food and Friends.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Bruland; sister Millie Lungren of Central Point; daughter Jeannie Bruland, son-in-law Aaron Vanderwerff, and grandchild Tova of Oakland, California; and son Peter Bruland, daughter-in-law Minona Heaviland, and grandchildren Zinnia and Arlo of Santa Rosa, California.

Margaret lived with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer for two and a half years, during which she remained active and engaged in her community.

A memorial service for Margaret will be held on August 9 at 2 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church in Medford. Donations in Margaret’s name may be sent to Rogue Retreat in Medford.