29th annual Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike & Car Show returns to Medford

Many custom bikes will be showcased at the Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike & Car Show, put on by Thunderstruck Custom Bikes owner Mark Daley. (Rogue Valley Times file photo)

The annual Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike & Car Show brings people of all ages together to admire numerous motorcycles and cars. (Rogue Valley Times file photo)

Returning with marvelous motorcycles and other interesting three- and four-wheeled creations, the annual Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike & Car Show will bring out the local community of motorcycle lovers, car enthusiasts and more.

The bike show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, on the lawn behind Rogue Regency Inn and Suites, located at 2300 Biddle Road in Medford.

The family-friendly event is free to attend.

The show includes live music, vendors, food, a beer garden, raffles and more.

This year’s live musical act will be classic rock cover band ShakeDown.

“We have Sweet Sips Lemonade, Famous Uncle Al’s Hot Dogs, Super Smash Burger, Gobi’s Coffee Bar, Bento Central, Sticky Fingers Ice Cream and a cotton candy vendor,” said Mark Daley, owner of Thunderstruck Custom Bikes in Medford.

More than 25 vendors are scheduled to attend and include Premier Detail and Polish, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson and Josephine Counties, jewelry vendors and more.

The event also holds a motorcycle and car competition with multiple categories for the choppers and cars, and those looking to participate are encouraged to register their ride between 10 a.m. to noon on the day of the event.

The judging runs from 1 to 3 p.m., with trophies being presented at 3:30 p.m.

Organized by Thunderstruck Custom Bikes, one of the most significant parts of the event is the unveiling of the annual Combat Hero Bike Build, which is a custom-made motorcycle designed and manufactured for a U.S. military veteran or serviceperson who was severely injured in the line of duty.

Daley and his staff spent around eight months this year specifically designing and building a showroom-quality bike catered toward the needs of a particular recipient, changing or adjusting parts so it can be used by them regardless of disability, such as adding in a throttle-assist device for a rider missing a limb or other adjustments.

“I’ve been doing it for over 10 years and that started from one of my customers saying he was a veteran and saying, ‘How would you feel about helping to build bikes for disabled vets,’” Daley said.

That veteran, John Barker, started the Combat Hero Bike Build, and Daley has collaborated with the organization to make numerous custom bikes for veterans over the years.

This year’s bike recipient — who will not be named until the presentation ceremony — served two tours with the U.S. Army and Air Force, and will be presented with a custom three-wheeled creation that attendees will get the chance to see up close.

“The best part about it is when you can get up there and talk about and present the bike, and I can hardly do it without a tear in my eye; it’s the coolest thing you can ever do,” Daley said. “They get their mobility back and have some freedom back and it clears up their mind and head … they feel like they have that open, free feeling, and the look on their faces is priceless man.”

Now in its 29th year, Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike & Car Show has drawn out 100-plus motorcycles, 50 to 60 cars and more than 2,000 attendees annually in the past.

Daley’s Team Thunder includes his wife, daughter and crew. The team also helps with the yearly Southern Oregon Toy Run and other charitable causes.

The funds raised from this year’s event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson and Josephine Counties, and organizers have raised as much as $35,000 to $40,000 for the clubs in a single day.

Thunderstruck Custom Bikes does service and repair for Harley Davidsons, custom builds, service and repair for Indian motorcycles and more.

For more information on the show and Thunderstruck Custom Bikes, visit thunderstruckcustombikes.com/events.html.

