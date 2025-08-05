Jail log: Tuesday, Aug. 5

Arrests

Failure to appear — Kya Mystique Collins, 21, of the 300 block of Saddleon Drive, Eagle Point. Medford police arrested Collins Monday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree robbery, second-degree theft and harassment. Collins was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Kidnapping, domestic abuse — Toris Lamar Henley, 43, of the 2400 block of Biddle Road, Medford. Medford police arrested Henley Sunday on charges of first-degree kidnapping, strangulation-domestic abuse, menacing-domestic abuse, contempt of court for violating a restraining order, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and reckless endangering. Henley was lodged in jail on $110,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct, aggravated harassment — Whitney Jean Hutsell, 18, of the 9800 block of Yank Gulch Road, Talent. Medford police arrested Hutsell Sunday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, aggravated harassment and resisting arrest. Hutsell was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.

Failure to appear — Matthew Shay McQuigg, 41, of the 400 block of Holmes Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested McQuigg Monday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit and run vehicle-property damage and driving under the influence of intoxicants. McQuigg was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.