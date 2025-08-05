OSP offering cash rewards for information on fish hatchery theft in Trail 

The two individuals pictured, accompanied by a black German shepherd, are suspected of vandalism of a cellular trail camera and taking salmon from a fish trap. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking help from the public to identify the two. (Oregon State Police photo)

This trail camera photo, taken in 2024, shows two individuals who are believed to be the same ones who broke into a fish trap at the Cole Rivers Fish Hatchery in Trail on July 5. (Oregon State Police photo)

Two individuals were spotted on a trail cam in August 2024 and then again on July 5

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking help from the public to identify two individuals who vandalized a trail camera and stole salmon from a fish trap at the Cole Rivers Fish Hatchery in Trail.

Through the Turn In Poachers (TIP) program — a collaboration between the Oregon State Police, Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, Oregon Outfitter and Guides Association and Oregon State Marine Board — individuals can receive cash rewards for providing information leading to the arrest or issuance of a citation for habitat destruction, theft and more, such as providing information on the vandalism and theft at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s hatchery in Trail.

The two individuals were first spotted at the hatchery by a trail camera on Aug. 12, 2024, and returned Aug. 27, 2024, wearing motorcycle helmets when entering the stream near the fish trap around 8 p.m., attempting to spear or gaff salmon.

Images from a trail camera showed one of the individuals operating a red-colored Harley Davidson motorcycle while the other was using a black sport bike.

The two were also accompanied by a black German shepherd.

At 5 a.m. July 5, two individuals matching the description and build of the two from 2024 were captured on a trail camera approaching the hatchery’s outflow fish trap wearing masks and baggy clothing, also joined by a black German shepherd.

One of the subjects waded across the river and ripped the antenna off the cellular camera while the other person stayed on shore with what appeared to be a large salmon net.

ODFW troopers found the broken antenna and trail camera pushed to the side the following day, and personnel with the fish and wildlife department found that the lock to the fish trap had been cut to gain access to the fish inside.

An unknown number of salmon were netted from the fish trap inside.

Anyone with information regarding the two individuals or other information on vandalism, theft, habitat destruction and unlawful taking of wildlife are advised to call the Turn In Poachers line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Informants are asked to reference the Trail hatchery’s case number, #SP25-355670, when reaching out.

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for unlawful taking, possession or wasting of big game animals as well as cash rewards for fish and wildlife species.

For more information on the cash rewards, preference point rewards and other details, visit oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/pages/tip.aspx.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.